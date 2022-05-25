Victoria police hunt paroled man serving sentence for armed robbery

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating wanted man Franklin Cook.
Cook is a 35-year-old Indigenous man standing 5’6” and weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return to his community-based residential facility (halfway home) in Victoria, he is serving a five-year federal sentence for armed robbery, disguise with intent, breaking and entering and administering a noxious substance.
VicPD asks those who may see Cook to not approach him, but instead call 911. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
