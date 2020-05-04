Victoria police investigate after driver finds arrow embedded in vehicle

VicPD is investigating after a driver returned home to find a 10-inch metal arrow lodged in the side of their vehicle. (Black Press Media file photo)

A driver called police after discovering a 10-inch metal arrow embedded in their vehicle Monday.

Police were called to the intersection of Cook Street and Pandora Avenue on May 4 around 11 a.m., for a report of an arrow shot into a vehicle. According to a VicPD release, the driver was stopped at a red light on Cook Street southbound when they heard a loud noise they thought was a rock hitting the car. When the driver got home, they noticed a 10-inch metal arrow lodged in the side of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

READ ALSO: Bomb unit detonates suspicious toolbox left in Victoria basketball court

The driver didn’t see anyone shoot the arrow and police would like to speak with anyone with information about this incident, or with dashcam footage of the Cook Street and Pandora Avenue around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 (press #1 to speak with the report desk) or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPD