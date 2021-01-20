The Victoria Fire Department extinguished a 15 foot tent fire in the 500-block of Ellice Street Jan. 19. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Victoria police investigating after 15-foot flames engulf tent

Flames damage nearby business in 500-block of Ellice Street

Victoria police are investigating after a tent was engulfed in 15-foot flames Tuesday night (Jan. 19), igniting a nearby hydro pole and damaging a business.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 500-block of Ellice Street where an unoccupied tent was on fire. Traffic in the area was affected while the Victoria Fire Department extinguished the blaze, which had spread to a hydro pole and wires. A nearby business also sustained damage.

No one was injured, but officers are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.






