Victoria police investigating Canada Day stabbing

Man arrives at VicPD headquarters to report stabbing, get medical aid

After being stabbed on Canada Day, a man arrived at the Victoria Police Department to seek medical attention.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 1, police received a report that a man had been stabbed by an unknown attacker in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue when the victim arrived at the department’s headquarters at 850 Caledonia Ave. to report the stabbing and seek first aid.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics transported him to hospital.

The suspect is described as an approximately 20-year-old Caucasian man standing 5’8”. He wore a blond wig and wore a brown sweater with a green hat.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

