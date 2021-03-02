Victoria police investigating white supremacist graffiti at Esquimalt ballpark

The discovery of white supremacist graffiti at an Esquimalt ballpark on Sunday has triggered a police investigation.
Police officers were called to Lions Park in the 800-block of Lampson Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 for a report of hate graffiti found on the dugout of the ballpark. The graffiti included white supremacist content.
Victoria police say the graffiti has since been covered up, but they are looking for anyone who may have information about the incident. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.