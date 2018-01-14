Victoria Police looking for owner of car abandoned at Clover Point

Vehicle found halfway down the hillside, appeared to have been in collision

VicPD tweeted this image Saturday Jan. 13 looking for the owner of the abandoned vehicle found on the hillside at Clover Point. VicPD photo

Victoria Police are looking for the owner of a vehicle that was involved in an accident after it was found abandoned on the hill at Clover Point Saturday night.

VicPD tweeted an image of the vehicle resting precariously on the hillside with the hashtag #notaparkingspot and asking to get in touch because there is “some paperwork for you.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle or how it may have ended up there is encouraged to contact the VicPD.

