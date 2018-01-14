VicPD tweeted this image Saturday Jan. 13 looking for the owner of the abandoned vehicle found on the hillside at Clover Point. VicPD photo

Victoria Police looking for owner of car abandoned at Clover Point

Vehicle found halfway down the hillside, appeared to have been in collision

Victoria Police are looking for the owner of a vehicle that was involved in an accident after it was found abandoned on the hill at Clover Point Saturday night.

VicPD tweeted an image of the vehicle resting precariously on the hillside with the hashtag #notaparkingspot and asking to get in touch because there is “some paperwork for you.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle or how it may have ended up there is encouraged to contact the VicPD.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making
Next story
Victoria Women’s March 2.0 hits the streets Jan. 20

Just Posted

VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

“We will be forever changed by this, but the question is how we change. And that is up to us”

Victoria Women’s March 2.0 hits the streets Jan. 20

Violence against women has impact on a local level, says march organizer

Victoria Police looking for owner of car abandoned at Clover Point

Vehicle found halfway down the hillside, appeared to have been in collision

UVic student aglow over new invention

Algae-based glow-stick will be marketed at festivals around the province

Victoria, Saanich want to get the conversation going on regional policing in the CRD

VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak on board with a municipal review of services

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Duo had been accused of plotting explosions at in Victoria in 2013

BC snow bike pioneer looks to repeat as X Games gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans

The world’s fastest log car will be go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

Heavy fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island under fog advisory

UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP investigating after man shot and killed

Shooting appears to have been a targeted incident, according to police

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Most Read