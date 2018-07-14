Victoria Police issue a public warning after a man was injured by a hidden syringe

Used syringes in discrete locations have caused injuries over the past year in Greater Victoria

A man received non-life-threatening injuries after being poked by a syringe located inside a hollow fence post in the 700-block of Yates Street. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Police)

In a statement released by the Victoria Police Department, officers were called to the 700-block of Yates Street in Victoria, after a man had been poked by a syringe that was wedged inside a hollow fence post.

The man was offered medical help at the scene and will be provided follow up medical support to determine the extent of his injuries, but currently, the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the statement, police said they have found used syringes placed in “several inappropriate locations over the last year, and in some circumstances causing injuries.”

Officers are reminding the public to look in hollow spaces before placing a hand on or inside it and reiterate that used syringes and sharp objects must be disposed of properly.

Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com