A man received non-life-threatening injuries after being poked by a syringe located inside a hollow fence post in the 700-block of Yates Street. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Police)

Victoria Police issue a public warning after a man was injured by a hidden syringe

Used syringes in discrete locations have caused injuries over the past year in Greater Victoria

In a statement released by the Victoria Police Department, officers were called to the 700-block of Yates Street in Victoria, after a man had been poked by a syringe that was wedged inside a hollow fence post.

The man was offered medical help at the scene and will be provided follow up medical support to determine the extent of his injuries, but currently, the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the statement, police said they have found used syringes placed in “several inappropriate locations over the last year, and in some circumstances causing injuries.”

Officers are reminding the public to look in hollow spaces before placing a hand on or inside it and reiterate that used syringes and sharp objects must be disposed of properly.

Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park
Next story
VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Just Posted

Fire at Christie’s Carriage House Pub on Fort Street

The fire was caused by rags in a dryer

Rock the Shores transforms West Shore Parks and Recreation

Saturday’s headliners include Social Distortion and The Sheepdogs

Victoria Police issue a public warning after a man was injured by a hidden syringe

Used syringes in discrete locations have caused injuries over the past year in Greater Victoria

Up to $500,000 fine and potential jail time for feeding seals

Changes to the Marine Mammal Regulations make it illegal to feed seals

From chip bags to dirty jars, touring Greater Victoria’s recycling processing plant

Cascades Recovery in Rock Bay processes about 66,000 kilograms of materials per day

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields… Continue reading

MLA REPORT: Speculation tax can carry unforeseen consequences

By Andrew Weaver BC Green Party Leader There has been a lot… Continue reading

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies as fire, crash happen at same time on Vancouver Island highway

Young male motorcycle rider collides with one vehicle, then struck by another in Nanaimo

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

Most Read