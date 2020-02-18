Police Services Dog Jonny helped track down two suspects Tuesday morning. (Twitter/VicPDK9)

Victoria police K9 unit helps make arrests in Esquimalt after early morning break-in

Police Services Dog Jonny helped make two arrests related to a business break and enter

A Victoria police dog is on a roll, helping officers to make arrests related to break and enters for a second time in as many weeks.

Police Services Dog Jonny helped officers in Esquimalt Tuesday morning after an early morning break and enter at a commercial building in the 1100-block of Esquimalt Road.

Jonny tracked two suspects to a nearby residence, where both people were arrested and taken into custody. VicPD says the investigation is still ongoing

Just 12 days before on Feb. 6, Jonny helped the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) track down a woman after a break and enter which began at a business in the 1300-block of Broad Street. The woman fled the scene and the K9 team was launched to track her down. She broke into two separate suites in a nearby residential building and barricaded herself inside the second unit. During the incident, the woman discharged a fire extinguisher and pulled the fire alarm.

GVERT attempted to negotiate with the woman without success. She was eventually arrested after police deployed a loud distraction device. That case is also still under investigation.

