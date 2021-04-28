Victoria police look to identify suspect in whisky theft

Victoria police are looking for this man after he allegedly stole whiskey from the same store four times. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the pubic’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole whisky from the same store four times.

Staff from a business in the 2600-block of Quadra Street told police a man stole several bottles of whisky around 8:45 p.m. on April 18.

A suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and is described as an Indigenous man around 30 years old with black hair and a medium build. He was wearing a black New York Yankees baseball hat and a blue zip-up coat with black sleeves and grey stripes near the wrists over a black “Jeff Foxworthy” shirt with white writing.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information, or anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

