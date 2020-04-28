Victoria police look to reunite folding bike with owner

Police hope to reunite an owner with this unusual folding bike. (VicPD handout)

Pair of bikes, guitars among stolen items recoverd during police search

A folding bicycle is among the latest haul by VicPD’s Strike Force officers.

Victoria police seeks owners for a myriad of stolen items after executing a search warrant April 23 at a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 400-block of Swift Street.

Strike Force is a VicPD investigative unit that uses techniques including surveillance, undercover operations and confidential information to identify, target, and arrest dangerous offenders. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team assisted and took one person into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Victoria police seek the owners of several items including these guitars. (VicPD handout)

Once the suite was cleared, Strike Force officers located and seized large amounts of stolen property, including tools, guitars, and an unusual bicycle described as an “e wing” L folding bike. Officers are looking to reunite owners with the folding bike, a black Evo bike and a pair of distinctive guitars among other items.

Some well-labelled tools were returned to owners before they were even discovered missing.

Anyone who recognizes items can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option 1.

Strike Force relies on tips from the public. To share information on property crime offenders in Victoria and Esquimalt call 250-995-7260.



