Victoria police looking for 59-year-old missing man

‘Binner Chris’ may be camping, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help locating missing man Christopher Morgan. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are seeking the public’s help locating Christopher Morgan.

Morgan, 59, is affectionately called ‘Binner Chris.’ Police say he may be camping.

Morgan is described as a white man standing 5’-10” with a medium build. He has hazel eyes and balding medium-length dark brown hair and a full, greying beard.

Anyone who sees Morgan is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 and use ext. 1.

