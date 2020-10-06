Victoria police looking for 59-year-old missing man

Victoria police are seeking the public’s help locating Christopher Morgan.
Morgan, 59, is affectionately called ‘Binner Chris.’ Police say he may be camping.
Morgan is described as a white man standing 5’-10” with a medium build. He has hazel eyes and balding medium-length dark brown hair and a full, greying beard.
Anyone who sees Morgan is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 and use ext. 1.
