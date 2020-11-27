Victoria police looking for high-risk missing man

Brody Greer, 33, last seen by police Nov. 5

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help finding 33-year-old Brody Greer.

Greer is known to frequent Sooke and Victoria’s Burnside Gorge neighbourhood. He was last seen by VicPD on Nov. 5 and his abandoned vehicle was found Nov. 10. Greer was reported missing by his family on Nov. 25.

He is considered high-risk but investigators say they do not have information indicating he is at immediate risk of harm.

Greer is described as a six-foot-tall Caucasian man with a medium build, weighing about 170 pounds. He has shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Greer is asked to call 911. Those with information can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and use extension one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

