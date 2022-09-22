Victoria police looking for knife-wielding bus passenger

Police obtained CCTV footage and have released two images of a suspect after an incident on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are looking for a man who threatened a bus driver with a knife on Thursday (Sept. 15) at around 4:35 p.m.

The incident happened near the intersection of Fort Street and Lee Avenue.

According to police, a man boarded the bus, threatened the bus driver, and then sat down. Three stops later, the man got up and approached the BC Transit driver, pulling out a knife and brandishing it at him.

The driver immediately called for assistance and told the man that police were on the way. The man fled the bus and was last seen heading towards Foul Bay Road. No one was physically injured.

The Victoria Police Department initially tweeted a suspect description and asked for the public’s help in finding him. Since then police have obtained CCTV footage and have released two still photos of a suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 50 years old, standing six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing black clothes. The video shows him wearing a black and blue toque with a feather in it, not a cowboy hat as had been originally included in the description. He was also carrying a dark blue bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to call VicPD’s report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

