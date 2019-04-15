VicPD are looking for Marcel McCarthy, who walked away from Royal Jubilee Hospital April 13 and may need medical attention. (Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police looking for man who left hospital

Marcel McCarthy walked away from Royal Jubilee Hospital over weekend

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marcel McCarthy, who walked away from Royal Jubilee Hospital on April 13.

VicPD say medical staff at the hospital are extremely concerned for his health and well being.

McCarthy is described as a 34-year-old Indigenous man who stands 5’10 feet-tall and weighs 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap and dark clothing.

Police ask that if you locate McCarthy, to call 9-1-1.

If you have information about his whereabouts, they ask that you call the non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654.

Those who want to report anonymously can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD investigating Thursday evening armed robbery

READ ALSO: VicPD honours seven citizens for their courage and dedication

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich council to consider amalgamation assembly with 100 members
Next story
‘Pulling together’: Salmon Arm reels from fatal church shooting

Just Posted

Victoria police looking for man who left hospital

Marcel McCarthy walked away from Royal Jubilee Hospital over weekend

Victoria Heart Institute Foundation gets three weeks’ notice to move

The local research facility needs to be located near the Royal Jubilee Hospital

Saanich council to consider amalgamation assembly with 100 members

Saanich’s proposal twice as large as Victoria’s

UPDATED: Possible measles exposure at Victoria school

Island Health confirms potential exposure, in process of contacting parents

An ‘unlikely’ college basketball player enters next chapter with Camosun

Ex-Charger leads All Island Invite Camp for top 65 Island hoops players

‘Pulling together’: Salmon Arm reels from fatal church shooting

Fatal shooting at Salmon Arm church leaves community members in shock

Here’s what we know: 4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history

A 60-year-old man has turned himself into police

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Most Read