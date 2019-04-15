Victoria police looking for man who left hospital

Marcel McCarthy walked away from Royal Jubilee Hospital over weekend

VicPD are looking for Marcel McCarthy, who walked away from Royal Jubilee Hospital April 13 and may need medical attention. (Victoria Police Department)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marcel McCarthy, who walked away from Royal Jubilee Hospital on April 13.

VicPD say medical staff at the hospital are extremely concerned for his health and well being.

McCarthy is described as a 34-year-old Indigenous man who stands 5’10 feet-tall and weighs 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap and dark clothing.

Police ask that if you locate McCarthy, to call 9-1-1.

If you have information about his whereabouts, they ask that you call the non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654.

Those who want to report anonymously can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

