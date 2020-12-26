Victoria police looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Shannon McGhee was last seen Dec. 21

Victoria police are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Shannon McGhee was last seen Dec. 21. Officers want to ensure she is safe. McGhee is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5’8” and weighs about 120 pounds with a slim build.

If you see her, police ask that you call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

