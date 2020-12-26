Victoria police are working to locate Shannon McGhee, 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are working to locate Shannon McGhee, 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Shannon McGhee was last seen Dec. 21

Victoria police are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Shannon McGhee was last seen Dec. 21. Officers want to ensure she is safe. McGhee is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5’8” and weighs about 120 pounds with a slim build.

If you see her, police ask that you call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Suspicious device found in James Bay deemed safe: Victoria police

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Missing womanVicPDVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspicious device found in James Bay deemed safe: Victoria police

Just Posted

Victoria police are working to locate Shannon McGhee, 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Shannon McGhee was last seen Dec. 21

Victoria Royals winger Keanu Derungs will suit up for team Switzerland at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton this holiday season. (Kevin Light/Courtesy Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals winger wearing the red and white of Switzerland at world juniors

Keanu Derungs looks to help his country medal for just the second time in seasonal hockey favourite

Wylie Thomas burning carpet burweed at Cattle Point. The invasive plant has a shallow root and germinates quickly, making it hard to eradicate. However, a propane torch is an effective tool to kill it because of the shallow root. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay torching invasive burweed at Cattle Point

Carpet burweed threatens last of the camas meadows

A seniors’ housing complex proposed for Cedar Hill Road in Saanich will go to a public hearing sometime in early 2021. (Rendering by Jenson Group Architects)
Saanich sends proposed 85-unit seniors’ rental development to public hearing

Four-story building on Cedar Hill Road to provide affordable rentals to people over 55

Former North Saanich mayor Alice Finall is questioning the substance and process of that municipality’s Official Community Plan review. (Black Press Media File)
Former North Saanich mayor questions substance and process of OCP review

Alice Finall critical of lack of transparency and fears influence of developers pushing for housing

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

FILE PHOTO
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

RCMP responded to a call of a man on a residential roof

Shoppers take advantage of Boxing Day deals at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Boxing Day’s shot to return to its ‘glory days’ stymied by lockdowns: Retail experts

The spending spree will likely be a ‘sad’ and ‘lacklustre’ shell of its usual self

Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

Early autopsies confirmed COVID does not just cause respiratory disease, but can also attack other vital organs

Most Read