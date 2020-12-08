Victoria police are looking for the man who threw a rock at a car on Sunday. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking for the man who threw a rock at a car on Sunday. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police looking for suspect after rock thrown at car

Suspect is described as a slim blond man in his 20s

Police are looking for a man after a rock was thrown at a car in Victoria on Sunday.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, Victoria police received a report that an unknown pedestrian had thrown a rock at a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East.

The 1994 Toyota Camry was damaged under the driver’s side passenger window.

The suspect is a slim Caucasian man in his early 20s standing 5’10”. He had blond hair and wore a blue medical mask, a black hooded sweater and jeans. He was believed to be intoxicated and was seen leaving the area southbound on Rock Bay Avenue.

Police say there were several witnesses in the area at the time and are looking to speak with anyone with information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: 17-year-old charged with mischief after fire lit in View Royal

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wellness centre proponent optimistic, despite Victoria council rejecting project
Next story
Out-of-province drivers appear to be target of weekend tire slashing in Saanich

Just Posted

Belmont Secondary School. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: West Shore RCMP investigating social media messages alleging shooting threat at Belmont

Sooke School District has identified source, given all-clear for students to be in class

Victoria police are looking for the man who threw a rock at a car on Sunday. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police looking for suspect after rock thrown at car

Suspect is described as a slim blond man in his 20s

A Colwood man has recreated Whoville, complete with the Grinch, Max the Dog and Cindy Lou Who. Spectators can admire the spectacle at 2416 Sarah Place. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Whoville pops up in Colwood neighbourhood

Spectators can spot the Grinch and Max the Dog along Sarah Place

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers appear to be target of weekend tire slashing in Saanich

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

Cook Street Village may yet see more community health and wellness services located here, says a proponent, despite the recent rejection by council of a development proposal that promised to help create such a facility. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Wellness centre proponent optimistic, despite Victoria council rejecting project

Preventative health services much in demand in Cook Street Village, says Vanessa Hammond

Humpback whales seen frolicking near Comox, Dec. 5. Photo courtesy Peter Hamilton/Lifeforce Ocean Friends
VIDEO: Half a dozen humpback whales have play day near Vancouver Island shoreline

Peter Hamilton, founder of Life Force Ocean Friends, submitted this video of… Continue reading

The BCHL has postponed its regular season until 2021.
BCHL postpones regular season until new year

48 % of players are 19 or older, which means nearly half of the BCHL’s players are ineligible to practice with their team

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Owner and pilot in command of Cascadia Air Jeremy Barrett at Campbell River Airport. The new air-taxi service offers three daily flights from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows on the Mainland on weekdays and two flights-a-day on weekends. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Airline starts air-taxi services between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows

Cascadia Air looks to offer flexibility and connectivity to places in B.C. that are not serviced by bigger jets

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

Most Read