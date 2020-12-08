Victoria police looking for suspect after rock thrown at car

Suspect is described as a slim blond man in his 20s

Victoria police are looking for the man who threw a rock at a car on Sunday. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police are looking for a man after a rock was thrown at a car in Victoria on Sunday.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, Victoria police received a report that an unknown pedestrian had thrown a rock at a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East.

The 1994 Toyota Camry was damaged under the driver’s side passenger window.

The suspect is a slim Caucasian man in his early 20s standing 5’10”. He had blond hair and wore a blue medical mask, a black hooded sweater and jeans. He was believed to be intoxicated and was seen leaving the area southbound on Rock Bay Avenue.

Police say there were several witnesses in the area at the time and are looking to speak with anyone with information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

