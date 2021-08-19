Victoria police looking for wanted David Hodgkinson. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police looking for wanted man

David Hodgkinson is the subject of warrants related to breaking and entering, breaching release order

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating and arrested David Hodgkinson, a wanted man.

Police said the 33-year-old is wanted for breaking and entering, possession of break and enter tools and breach of a release order.

He’s described as a Caucasian man with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Hodgkinson is 5’6” and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

