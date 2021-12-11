Victoria police make arrest in sexual violence investigation

Victoria Police have made an arrest and reccomended charges of sexual assault in connection with an ongoing sexual violence investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police have arrested a suspect in connection with an ongoing sexual violence investigation.

In a news release Saturday, the Victoria Police Department said detectives with the special victims unit arrested the suspect, who was not identified, on Dec. 10.

The suspect faces several recommended charges of sexual assault, according to the release, and was released from custody with a court date and conditions – including not to have contact with the survivors of sexual violence related to the recommended charges.

Police said the investigation started in late January after they learned of a series of social media posts which contained reports of sexualized violence involving an employee of a downtown Victoria bar and grill. The investigators reached out to the operators of the social network and invited those with information to come forward. Numerous people came forward with information to support the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about these reports who has not yet spoken to investigators, is asked to call the VicPD report desk at (250) 995-7655 extension 1.

Sexualized violence can also be reported with the support of the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre. Call their access line for service intake and information Monday to Friday 9:30 to 5:00 pm, at (250) 383-3232.

If you have been sexually assaulted in the last seven days, immediate support and medical care is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at their sexual assault clinic. The best way to access the clinic services is to call the Vancouver Island Crisis Line at 1-888-494-3888. From there, ask to be connected with a VSAC sexual assault support worker to discuss options and accessing the clinic. You do not have to report sexualized violence to police to access supports.

For more information please visit VSAC.ca or VicPD.ca/webelieveyou.

