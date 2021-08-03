(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police nab 24 impaired drivers over busy long weekend

Backlog of paperwork and towing orders prompt police to shut down Saturday roadblock an hour early

Two nights, two roadblocks and two communities (Victoria and Esquimalt) saw 24 impaired drivers taken off the road on the long weekend, creating a towing and paperwork backlog that ended one roadblock prematurely.

Nine drivers were identified as having varying levels of impairedness and their vehicles impounded during a seven-hour period on Friday, while 15 were nabbed during a six-hour stretch on Saturday.

The two evenings also saw a total of 42 Motor Vehicle Act violation tickets issued.

Saturday’s roadblock was withdrawn an hour early, VicPD stated, “due to the amount of administrative work required to document that amount of impaired drivers. Additional tow trucks became unavailable due to the high number of towed vehicles.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police nab 3 impaired drivers in first 3 days of summer campaign

READ ALSO: Debris trail leads Saanich police to impaired driver

Per year, 67 people in British Columbia die in crashes involving impaired driving – half of which occur in the summer months, the statement continued, offering reasoning behind putting up the roadblocks.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

impaired drivingVicPD

Previous story
1st cruise ship docks in Puerto Rico since pandemic began
Next story
Public risking lives on BC Hydro facilities pursuing perfect selfies

Just Posted

Victoria will host the Canadian Francophone Games in July 2022. The event, shown here in New Brunswick in 2017, brings together French-speaking students from across the country in a variety of competitions. (Photo courtesy of Canadian Francophone Games)
The Francophone Games are on again for Greater Victoria

Snotty Nose Rez Kids to perform at the All Ways Home festival in Langford, Sept 4-5, 2021. (Contributed/Snotty Nose Rez Kids)
Langford’s Starlight Stadium to host two-day music festival

The section of the E & N Trail between the railway crossing on Atkins Avenue and Savory School is open to the public. (Photo courtesy of CRD)
Completion of E & N Trail section in Langford creates continuous 13-kilometre route

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police nab 24 impaired drivers over busy long weekend