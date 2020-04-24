The Victoria Police Department joins a nationwide moment of silence for the nearly two dozen victims of the mass shooting in Nova Scotia. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria police observe nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Nearly two dozen people, including an officer, were killed in the mass shooting

The Victoria Police Department was among policing agencies that observed a moment of silence on Friday, joining those across the country, to acknowledge those killed in last weekend’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

The 10 a.m. moment of silence, which would be 2 p.m. in Nova Scotia, was organized in honour of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson and the nearly two dozen other people who died over the course of 14-hour killing spree that spanned over five communities last weekend.

READ ALSO: Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

Among those lost were a nurse, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher and some of the killer’s neighbours.

“We were proud to participate in the 10 a.m. national moment of silence to honour and remember the victims of the Nova Scotia shootings, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson,” said Chief Del Manak in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with those impacted by this senseless tragedy.”

READ ALSO: Mourners struggle to grieve Nova Scotia mass-murder victims during pandemic

There was also a nationwide campaign #WearRedFriday calling on Canadians to wear red on April 24 as a tribute to those who died.

Other police agencies in the region from Oak Bay to the West Shore took to social media to share their love and take a moment to remember Stevenson, the officer killed in the line of duty.

— With files from Tracy Holmes


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
