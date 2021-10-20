Victoria police apprehended a man under the mental health act in the 100-block of Gorge Road East Oct. 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police apprehended a man under the mental health act in the 100-block of Gorge Road East Oct. 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officer punched while apprehending man in crisis

Officer treated for concussion, released from hospital

A Victoria police officer was reportedly punched several times after attempts to de-escalate a man in crisis Wednesday morning failed.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 20), officers were called to a motel in the 100-block of Gorge Road East after a man called 911 threatening to kill people and saying there was a dead person on his balcony, according to VicPD. Officers found the man outside the building upon arrival and determined he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

READ MORE: Information sought around series of James Bay arson incidents

VicPD said officers attempted to use de-escalation techniques, but when an officer tried to apprehend the man for a mental health assessment the man repeatedly punched the officers. The officers used a taser on him, but police say the man continued to struggle.

The man was apprehended after additional police units attended. He was taken to the hospital for a mental health assessment, and VicPD is recommending charges of assaulting a police officer.

READ MORE: Man with cattle prod, meth and night vision goggles arrested after Victoria storage locker break-in

The injured officer was also taken to hospital and treated for a concussion. He has since been released from care.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Previous story
Health experts launch B.C. COVID briefings out of ‘growing concern’ with government response
Next story
BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Just Posted

The City of Victoria is looking to help commercial and residential building owners more closely investigate the potential for using solar panels, with its new online Solar Rooftop Tool. (Black Press Media file photo)
New tool helps Victoria building owners gauge solar power potential

Victoria police apprehended a man under the mental health act in the 100-block of Gorge Road East Oct. 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police officer punched while apprehending man in crisis

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, the Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM at the Smoker's Choice store in Salem, N.H. China’s central bank on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
$1.4 million lost to cryptocurrency fraud in Saanich during last three months

Quimper Park, near Whiffin Spit, could soon be a home for a memorial area in Sooke. Council has instructed municipal staff to complete a design concept next year that will incorporate a bench, look-through design and other amenities. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke council mulls design concept for memorial area in park