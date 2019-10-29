One VicPD officer was kicked in the face during an arrest. (Black Press File).

Victoria Police officer sent to hospital after being kicked in the face during an arrest

VicPD officers were attending a call for a mental health crisis on Sunday

A Victoria Police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being kicked in the face during an arrest.

On Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m., VicPD officers attended a residential unit in the 1100-block of Johnson Street to attend to a man who appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis.

ALSO READ: VicPD officer used siren, emergency lights to get kids to school– OPCC report

Officers spoke with the man, and began to apprehend him when he allegedly kicked an officer in the face.

The officer was taken to hospital and released shortly after, but is expected to be off work for some time to recover.

The man was apprehended and also taken to hospital. Police are recommending a charge of Assaulting a Peace Officer Causing Bodily Harm to Crown Counsel.

