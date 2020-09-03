Two Victoria police patrol officers were attacked with bear spray Thursday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police officers attacked with bear spray during arrest

One man threw glass bottle at patrol officers

Two Victoria police officers were injured during an arrest Thursday morning, according to VicPD.

The patrol officers had stopped two men in the 2900-block of Douglas Street around 5:30 a.m. when one of the men sprayed them both with bear spray. That man was in breach of a court-ordered curfew stemming from charges of assault with a weapon, break and enter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

After a struggle, police took the man into custody. The second man threw a glass bottle at the officers, which broke on a nearby wall. He fled the scene and VicPD is working to identify and locate him.

READ ALSO: Bear spray released twice in downtown Victoria's Value Village

The man used bear spray was taken to cells and faces recommended charges including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and one count of resisting arrest.

Both officers received medical attention at the scene and did not complete their shifts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD search for suspect after man taken to hospital due to assault on Pandora Avenue

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

