Victoria police officers cleared after woman fell to her death at hotel

Independet Investigations Office releases report into Nov. 3 downtown incident

Victoria Police Department officers have been cleared in the death of a woman at a downtown hotel late last year.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC concluded its investigation after a women fell to her death.

On November 3, 2023 at about 11:20 a.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting concern for a woman who had climbed over the railing of their ninth floor hotel room in the 500-block of Oswego Street, read a statement by the IIO.

“Police attended with trained negotiators and entered the woman’s hotel room to attempt to communicate with her,” read the statement. “The woman did not respond to police and minutes later she let go of the balcony railing. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The IIO said it has reviewed the evidence – including civilian witness statements, video footage, and police information – and “determined that there is no connection between police actions and the woman’s tragic death.”

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call or text Suicide Crisis Helpline at 988.

READ MORE: ‘Bled dry’: Victoria drivers woke up to find gas thieves had emptied vehicles