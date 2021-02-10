A Victoria police officer’s stop and search of a man on Pandora Avenue was deemed in violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officer’s stop and search of man deemed unlawful in B.C. Supreme Court

Officers followed man they suspected of possessing drugs, stopped him for jaywalking

A Victoria police officer’s stop and search of a man walking on Pandora Avenue was deemed unlawful in B.C. Supreme Court last month.

On April 1, 2019, VicPD Const. Sheldon Ewington was on foot patrol near the 900-block of Pandora Avenue when he saw what he suspected to be a drug transaction between two people. He and his partner followed one of the men involved, David Huntley, for two or three blocks before stopping him for jaywalking.

Ewington testified that he then saw a cylindrical tube in Huntley’s pocket, which he assumed to be pepper spray. He and his partner arrested Huntley for possession of a weapon and issued him a ticket for disobeying a pedestrian control signal.

It was later determined that the tube was a taped up M&M candy container, containing controlled substances. Huntley was charged with possession of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

But Huntley argues that the officers used jaywalking as a ruse to further their drug investigation. His counsel argues that Huntley’s detention was unlawful, the subsequent search unreasonable and his rights infringed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

READ ALSO: Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

Justice Douglas Thompson agreed.

In his decision on Jan. 6, the B.C. Supreme Court justice writes that the officers followed Huntley at a distance of about 20 yards, with Ewington – who had years more experience than his partner – taking the lead. Huntley crossed the street at Johnson Street, in the crosswalk, after the pedestrian signal had changed from ‘Walk’ to the numbers counting down to the time the lights would change.

At that time, the officers quickened their pace to catch up to Huntley. According to evidence from Ewington’s partner, they stopped Huntley and Ewington said, “Hey, you just jaywalked – that’s the reason we’re stopping you right now.’”

Justice Thompson concludes that there was only one real reason the officers stopped Huntley, and that was to secure evidence in support of drug charges.

“In conclusion, the jaywalking stop was a pretext,” Thompson writes. “In the event, it was a productive ruse that resulted in the gathering of critical evidence in the drug investigation.”

Thompson calls the jaywalking stop an unlawful detention and “misuse of a lawful power.” The detention, he writes, was an arbitrary and infringement of section 9 (the right not to be arbitrarily detained or imprisoned) and section 8 (protection against unreasonable search and seizure) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

READ ALSO: VicPD officer used siren, emergency lights to get kids to school: OPCC report

