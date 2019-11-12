Victoria police pilot e-tickets for its traffic division

Digitized tickets can now be paid for online

Victoria Police can now administer printed tickets which can be paid for or disputed online (Twitter/ @VicPDTraffic)

The Victoria Police Department is piloting a new piece of technology that aims to make distributing, paying and disputing tickets easier.

The VicPD Traffic division is currently piloting E-tickets, electronic tickets which are filled in on-site by using a computer and mobile printer.

Processing the tickets digitally saves a lot of time, explained Const. Cody Lapierre.

Today we are piloting E-Tickets. The blue traffic ticket will soon be a thing of the past. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/z1K7c27pbw — VicPD Traffic (@vicpdtraffic) November 12, 2019

“We don’t have to keep our old ticket books and all of the information is there to searched online,” Lapierre said. “No one has to manually enter it in, and it’s quicker. We can write up a ticket much more proficiently.”

Digitizing the task pares it down from a five-minute job to a two or three-minute job.

Additionally, ticket holders will now have the option of paying for, or disputing, the ticket online, something which wasn’t an option before.

Presently one traffic car and one traffic motorcycle serving Victoria proper and Esquimalt will have the new equipment on hand, but more patrols officers will gradually receive the equipment until the pilot ends in March 2020.

The hardware for the upgrade was funded by the province.

