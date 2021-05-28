Victoria police reconstruct, return woman’s stolen bike

Victoria police reassembled and returned a stolen bike to its owner this week after finding it dismantled in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility Wednesday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police reassembled and returned a stolen bike to its owner this week after finding it in pieces in a parking lot Wednesday night.

The bike’s owner reported it missing last week and told police she relied on it as her main mode of transportation.

“She even rides it out to Costco from downtown for grocery runs,” VicPD wrote in a tweet.

READ ALSO: BC Transit driver brings joy to bus-loving Greater Victoria toddler

On Wednesday night, one of the bike owner’s friends reported seeing the bike disassembled in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility in the 1900-block of Douglas Street. Officers recovered the various pieces of the bike and carrier and arrested a man for stolen property.

Back at police headquarters, the community services division bike squad put their tools to use and rebuilt the bike, before returning it to its happy owner.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Collaborative totem project unveiled at Victoria’s Oaklands elementary

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD