Victoria police release photo of paramedic equipment theft suspect

The medical equipment was taken on Aug. 6

Victoria police said the man pictured was involved in reportedly stealing paramedic equipment on Aug. 6. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who reportedly stole paramedic equipment earlier this month.

Police said paramedics reported that the case of medical equipment was stolen as they were attending to a patient in the 500-block of Ellice Street on Aug. 6. The case was recovered, but some equipment was missing and VicPD said the cost of replacing the taken items is significant.

Police released a photo of the theft’s suspect on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a man who’s 25 to 35-years-old, 6’ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has short, dark-brown hair and a brown goatee. At the time of the theft, he was pictured wearing dark work boots, dirty-tan work pants, a greyish blue T-shirt with a red logo and a black and red harness and toolkit.

