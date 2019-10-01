Victoria Police release video of suspect linked to two cases of arson

The person is linked with two garbage fires that happened on Sept. 17

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on a suspect linked to two arson fires. (File contributed/ VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on a suspect linked to two cases of arson in early September, and hopes a newly-released video will help.

The VicPD believes the man is in connection with two fires which happened two hours apart of each other on Sept. 17.

The first was in a garbage bin in the 900-block of Yates st. just after 1:38 a.m. The fire was extinguished and no one was hurt.

The second fire happened around 3:15 a.m. in a garbage dumpster in the 1100-block of Grant Street. This fire was also extinguished without injury.

Police have released a video of the suspect, who is described as Caucasian and standing six feet tall with a slim, lanky build. The suspect was wearing black pants and a black jacket over a greyish blue hoodie and toque.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the VidPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what anonymously you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

