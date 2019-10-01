The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on a suspect linked to two arson fires. (File contributed/ VicPD)

Victoria Police release video of suspect linked to two cases of arson

The person is linked with two garbage fires that happened on Sept. 17

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on a suspect linked to two cases of arson in early September, and hopes a newly-released video will help.

The VicPD believes the man is in connection with two fires which happened two hours apart of each other on Sept. 17.

The first was in a garbage bin in the 900-block of Yates st. just after 1:38 a.m. The fire was extinguished and no one was hurt.

READ MORE:VicPD investigates three suspicious dumpster fires in half-hour period

The second fire happened around 3:15 a.m. in a garbage dumpster in the 1100-block of Grant Street. This fire was also extinguished without injury.

Police have released a video of the suspect, who is described as Caucasian and standing six feet tall with a slim, lanky build. The suspect was wearing black pants and a black jacket over a greyish blue hoodie and toque.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the VidPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what anonymously you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Complaint raises Sooke byelection concerns

The process relies largely on the voters telling the truth

City of Victoria calls on artists to help fill empty storefronts

Visual artists can have their work featured in the downtown core

Emcon edges out Mainroad for contract to maintain south Vancouver Island roads

The 10-year contract starts Oct. 1

The 10-year contract starts Oct. 1

VicPD issues 74 distracted driving tickets in September sting

Plain clothes officers target distracted motorists in high-collision intersections

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Denman Island volunteers clean up at least eight tonnes of beach debris

Aquaculture helps cleanup, but volunteers say its plastic equipment is part of problem

