Victoria Police remind drivers to slow down as kids return to school

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday

At a busy intersection and a school within meters, Victoria Police Chief Constable Del Manak and Minister of Educations Rob Fleming offered a reminder to drivers to slow down now that students are heading back to school.

Starting Tuesday, drivers need to make sure they slow down before passing the school zones signs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during regular school days.

READ ALSO: Local school districts gear up for the new back to school season

“We all need to slow down in school zones and pay close attention to parents, students and support staff so they can stay focused on learning, growing and thriving,” said Manak.

With students, parents and staff from George Jay Elementary School and School District 61 Manak and Fleming demonstrated on how to cross the street properly.

READ ALSO: Back to school: VicPD and ICBC warn drivers to slow down

“Really the message today, although it’s one that seems pretty obvious and simple, is observing the posted speed limits, exercising caution and care,” said Fleming.

According to Manak the fines for speeding in a school zone start at $196 and can go up to $368, depending on the speed you’re travelling.

“Around the city, we have way too many examples of near misses, of kids being injured … and of course, we’ve had some tragedies in recent years,” said Fleming. “That’s why it’s so important [to remember] that after Labour Day weekend that school is back in, all across British Columbia.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 300 crashes on Vancouver Island each Labour Day long weekend: ICBC

Just Posted

New University of Victoria course will include 10 currently incarcerated students

The philosophy course will bring students of different backgrounds together to learn

More than 300 crashes on Vancouver Island each Labour Day long weekend: ICBC

ICBC cautions drivers ahead of busy weekend on B.C. roads

Saanich woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Local philanthropic ‘upside down kid’ receives new bike after two of his bikes were stolen

Andrei Marti, 10, has raised more than $10,000 for Help Fill A Dream Foundation

Planned highway flyover will meet Pat Bay traffic’s ‘highest priority needs,’ ministry says

Proposed design won’t address truck traffic heading towards the Keating Industrial area

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you satisfied with the catchment boundaries for your local school?

Youngsters across Greater Victoria will be putting away the beach toys and… Continue reading

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Don’t. Drivers who ignore the warning will pay a high price

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Most Read