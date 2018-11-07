UPDATED: Victoria police respond to suspicious package near city hall

Police also evacuated the Victoria Courthouse on Tuesday for a bomb threat

Police in Victoria were kept busy on Tuesday, responding to multiple threats in the city’s downtown core.

The first incident incident began just before 4 p.m. at the Victoria Courthouse when B.C. Sheriffs reported they had received a bomb threat just before 4 p.m. The building was evacuated and nearby roads were closed out of an abundance of caution, according to Bowen Osoko with the VicPD.

“Working in concert with B.C. Sheriffs, our Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU team) and VicPD K9 officers were able to clear the building,” Osoko said.

“No threatening devices were located and the all clear was given just before 5:30 p.m. Roads were opened a short time afterwards.”

The second incident happened around 10 p.m. at Centennial Square beside Victoria City Hall.

Police say they were called after a suspicious package was found just before 10 p.m.

Pandora street was closed to traffic between Douglas and Government Streets while police investigated the area beside city hall. The area, including Centennial Square, was reopened early Wednesday morning.

VicPD’s EDU team were able to determine the suspicious item was not a threat.

Investigations into both incident continue, police say.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made in relation to either threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654.



