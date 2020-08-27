Victoria police respond to weapons call in Beacon Hill Park

VicPD asks residents to steer clear of park near Cook Street

Residents are asked to avoid Beacon Hill Park near Cook street as officers respond to a call about a person with a weapon.

Victoria Police Department took to Twitter to alert the public on Thursday morning around 9:40 a.m.

Officers are responding to a report of a person with a weapon in Beacon Hill Park near Cook Street. Officers are searching for the man now. Please avoid the area.

More to come….

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.