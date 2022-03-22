Victoria police officers responding to a weapons call in the 2600-block of Dowler Place March 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officers responding to a weapons call in the 2600-block of Dowler Place March 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police responding to weapons call near Quadra Village

People asked to avoid 2600-block Dowler Place

Victoria police are asking residents to avoid a street near Quadra Village where officers are responding to a weapons call.

The department says the call came from the 2600-block of Dowler Place, south of Bay Street and may include a firearm. Officers remain on scene as of 1:55 p.m.

More to come.

