Victoria police return bike stolen from Saanich

Officer on patrol spotted the purple bike valued at $8,000

A Community Services Division officer with Victoria police arrested a woman and seized weapons and a stolen bike on Saturday evening.

An officer on patrol in Topaz park on April 18 around 5:30 p.m. saw a woman with a bike reported stolen the previous day from Saanich. The bike, a purple Juliana Joplin full suspension mountain bike, was valued at approximately $8,000.

READ ALSO: Motorcyclist caught speeding 90 km/h over limit in Victoria

The officer arrested the woman for possession of stolen property and upon searching her, located weapons, including a collapsible steel baton, a knife, and a hatchet. The woman was prohibited from possessing weapons. In addition, the woman was prohibited from possessing bikes without written permission.

Police are recommending charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The bike was returned to its owner.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPD