Victoria police search, family concerned for missing 12-year-old

Abigail Forest in the clothing she was last seen in on Aug. 27. (Courtesy VicPD)

Abigail Forest last seen near Government and Yates streets

Victoria police are on the lookout and asking for help to find a high-risk missing 12-year-old girl.

Abigail Forest is described as a Caucasian girl with shoulder-length brown hair and a medium build. The youth was last seen wearing a large grey Carhartt toque, a black shirt with a white cross on the front and black sweat pants. She was carrying a light-coloured jacket.

Forest was last seen in downtown Victoria near the intersection of Government and Yates streets. It is unusual for Abigail to leave her family and her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone who sees Forest is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

