Victoria police search for high-risk 74-year-old man

Albert Bedard last seen in Esquimalt on Monday morning

Victoria police are looking for Albert Bedard, 74. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police are asking for the public’s help to find high-risk missing 74-year-old man Albert Bedard.

Investigators, along with Bedard’s care providers, are concerned for his well-being and police are working to locate him an ensure he is safe.

Bedard was last seen in Esquimalt at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. He is known to frequent Esquimalt Plaza and Saxe Point Park.

Bedard is described as a Caucasian man with short grey hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5’-5” and weighs roughly 150 lbs. He often wears jeans and a t-shirt.

