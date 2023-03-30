Victoria police search for man wanted on provincewide warrant

Christian Shoemaker is described as around six feet tall with a slim build and dirty blonde hair

Christian Shoemaker is wanted provincewide for breach of probation. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s health to find a 27-year-old man who is wanted provincewide for breach of probation.

Police say Christian Shoemaker was previously arrested for criminal harassment, intimidation and an indecent act.

Shoemaker is described as Caucasian, approximately six feet tall with a slim build and collar-length dirty blonde hair.

Police consider Shoemaker high-risk and say he has fought with officers.

Anyone with information about Shoemaker’s whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at -250-995-7654.

