Victoria police search for man wanted on provincewide warrant

Victoria police are asking for the public’s health to find a 27-year-old man who is wanted provincewide for breach of probation.
Police say Christian Shoemaker was previously arrested for criminal harassment, intimidation and an indecent act.
Shoemaker is described as Caucasian, approximately six feet tall with a slim build and collar-length dirty blonde hair.
Police consider Shoemaker high-risk and say he has fought with officers.
Anyone with information about Shoemaker’s whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at -250-995-7654.
