Victoria police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old man.

Louis Plevrigis is described as Caucasian, weighing 200 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. Plevrigis was reported missing Sept. 23.

If you see Louis or know where he is, please call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

