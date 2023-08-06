Victoria police search for missing man

Matthew Day was last seen on Aug. 4

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Matthew Day was last seen on Friday (Aug. 4) wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The 41-year-old is Caucasian and 5’8” with a medium build and short blonde hair.

Police say the man has not been in contact with his family, which is unusual and has caused concern. While officers have no information that Matt is at immediate risk of harm, they say the circumstances under which he has gone missing are considered high-risk.

Anyone who sees Day is asked to call 911.

