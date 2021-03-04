Victoria police are searching for a federal offender who is wanted Canada-wide after his statutory release was suspended. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police searching for federal offender wanted Canada-wide

Warrant issued after offender’s statutory release suspended

A federal offender, sentenced on robbery and theft charges, is wanted Canada-wide after his statutory release was suspended.

Victoria police are asking for people’s assistance locating Dustin Tom, 37, as they work to find and arrest him. Tom is described as a Caucasian man, standing 6’2”, and weighing 163 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his upper left arm and a tattoo of a clown face with the word “MOE” on his right wrist.

Anyone who sees Tom is advised to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

