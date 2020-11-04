Victoria police are looking for Richard Strocel. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police searching for man wanted for sexual assault

Police are looking for 61-year-old Richard Strocel

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Police are looking for 61-year-old Richard Strocel, who is wanted on unendorsed warrants for sexual assault and breach of undertaking.

Strocel is described as a Caucasian man with grey hair and hazel eyes. He stands 6’1” and weighs about 180 pounds with a slim build.

Anyone who sees Strocel is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press one for the report desk. To report information anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

