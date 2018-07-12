UPDATE: Victoria police safely locate missing 13-year-old girl

Maisie Bodrug was reported missing at 10 a.m., VicPD tweeting at 3:30 p.m. the teen had been found safe

Maisie Bodrug, 13, was reported missing just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning. VicPD photo

Victoria police have located a 13-year-old Victoria teen who went missing earlier today.

Maisie Bodrug, a Caucasian female standing 5 feet tall with a thin build and distinctive long red hair, was reported missing just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

JUST IN: @vicpdcanada say missing teen Maisie Bodrug has been located and is safe #yyj https://t.co/jytnG9g2qf — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) July 12, 2018

VicPD tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. that Bodrug had been safely located and was with officers.

