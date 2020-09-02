Victoria police are looking for 17-year-old Arianna McKenzie. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police searching for missing 17-year-old

Arianna McKenzie was last seen on Aug. 27

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing teenager.

Arianna McKenzie, 17, was last seen on Aug. 27 and is known to frequent Centennial Square.

She is approximately 5’4”, weighing about 100 pounds and is described as Caucasian with short black hair and hazel eyes.

Her family is concerned about her well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

ALSO READ: Victoria orders Centennial Square homeless campers to relocate by Tuesday

 

VicPD

