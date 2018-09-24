Eighteen-year-old Austin Bennett-Frechette is missing. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police searching for missing 18-year-old

Austin Bennett-Frechette is known to frequent the Greater Victoria Public Library

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old.

Austin Bennett-Frechette is described as standing at five-foot-seven with a large build, weighing 200 pounds, with medium length dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded jacket with a blue and white plaid shirt underneath, blue jeans and black shoes.

Bennett-Frechette is known to frequent various locations of the Greater Victoria Public Library to use the Internet.

If you have information about Austin Bennett-Frechette, please call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you see Austin, please call 911.

