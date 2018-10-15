Victoria police searching for missing 72-year-old man

Albert Bedard was reported missing Oct. 13, believed to be in Sooke or Duncan

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Albert Bedard is described as a Caucasian man standing 5’5” and weighing 145 lbs with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Bedard was last seen Oct. 12 and reported missing to VicPD Oct. 13.

Officers believe he may be in the Sooke or Duncan area and are concerned for his well being.

