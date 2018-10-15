Victoria police searching for missing 72-year-old man

Albert Bedard was reported missing Oct. 13, believed to be in Sooke or Duncan

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Albert Bedard is described as a Caucasian man standing 5’5” and weighing 145 lbs with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Have you seen missing man Albert Bedard? #F1846331 | https://t.co/67A1NE3Spz pic.twitter.com/pAR8UruRyq — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 15, 2018

Bedard was last seen Oct. 12 and reported missing to VicPD Oct. 13.

Officers believe he may be in the Sooke or Duncan area and are concerned for his well being.

