Victoria police searching for suspect involved in road rage incident

The incident took place from Craigflower Road at Tillicum Road to Bay Street at Bridge Street. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for a suspect involved in a reported road rage incident.

VicPD received a call just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 7) about a driver who allegedly became enraged at the caller, drove inches behind their bumper, honked their horn and gestured at them.The caller said this continued from Craigflower Road at Tillicum Road to Bay Street at Bridge Street.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a heavy build and long hair.

The vehicle he was driving is described as an older maroon Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognizes the description of the suspect is asked to Victoria police at (250) 995-7654.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

