Victoria police searching for wanted man Dustin Aaryn Smith

Smith is wanted on several warrants including robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Dustin Aaryn Smith.

Smith is wanted on several warrants of robbery, assault with a weapon, assault, break and enter, extortion and uttering threats, according to a Victoria Police Department press release.

He is described as Caucasian, with brown short hair and eyes, 5’6”, and approximately 195 pounds. Smith has tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Victoria police ask anyone who sees Smith, or know his whereabouts, contact their non-emergency line 250-995-7654, ext. 1, to speak with the report desk.

READ ALSO: Victoria police officer punched while apprehending man in crisis

READ ALSO: Victoria police apprehend man following 8-hour barricade

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department