Victoria police seek driver, vehicle involved in joyride through Pemberton Park

Vehicle is believed to be either a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra

Victoria police are searching for a driver and vehicle that were involved in a joyride through Fairfield Park Saturday night.

Investigators believe in the early morning hours, a white truck entered Pemberton park in the 1800-block of Richardson Street and travelled off-road through the park, exiting onto Gonzales Avenue.

After exiting the park, the vehicle struck a utility pole support cable, which removed the passenger side mirror and door handle.

The truck, which will be damaged on the passenger side, is believed to be an upscale white model, such as a 2015 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra. Officers are looking to identify and speak with the owner of the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

