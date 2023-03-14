Victoria police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek footage of 2-vehicle collision

Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria police are looking for dashcam or CCTV footage of a two-vehicle collision that saw one vehicle hit a residence.

Officers were contacted about the crash at the intersection of Quadra Street at Summit Avenue shortly after 12:45 p.m. Friday (March 10).

Victoria Fire Department firefighters and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics were at the scene when officers arrived.

The preliminary investigation indicates that following the initial collision between the two vehicles, one of the vehicles spun into a stop sign and a street sign before crashing into bushes at a Quadra Street property.

Police say the second vehicle hit a fence on Quadra Street, before crossing the street and running through a fence and into a nearby residence.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

