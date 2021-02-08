Victoria police seek help finding high-risk missing teen

Police seek help from the public locating a high-risk missing Victoria teen.

Arianna McKenzie, 17, is described as a Caucasian girl, 5’4” and 100 pounds with short black hair and hazel eyes.The teen was last seen on Feb. 2 and is known to frequent downtown areas such as Centennial Square and Reeson Park. Her family is worried and police hope to confirm she is safe.

Anyone who sees McKenzie is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on where she is can call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

